Williams rushed three times for nine yards and failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 27-23 loss against the Seahawks.

The Rams saw six different players record a rushing attempt on Sunday, and Williams finished fifth on the team in rushing yardage, only besting backup quarterback Bryce Perkins, who only took the field for a single snap. Cam Akers led the team with a 17-60-2 line and was on the field for 72 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps, compared to just 28 percent for Williams, who has seemingly fallen to the clear No. 2 role in one of the weakest offensive units in the league. This development makes it difficult to trust the rookie running back in fantasy lineups, with the Raiders next on the docket for a Thursday night matchup in Week 14.