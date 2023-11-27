Williams (ankle) rushed 16 times for 143 yards and brought in all six targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 37-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The second-year back looked more effective than ever in his return from a four-game stay on injured reserve, compiling a career-high rushing yardage total while also bringing in scoring grabs of 15 and three yards. Williams' reception total also led the Rams on the afternoon and tied the versatile back's season high. Williams clearly looks completely back to full health after ripping off multiple explosive runs, including a game-high 56-yarder, and he'll next take aim at an inconsistent Browns run defense in a Week 13 home matchup.