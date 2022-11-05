Williams (ankle) was not activated off injured reserve Saturday and thus will not play in Week 9.

There was some optimism the 2022 fifth-round pick would make his season debut Sunday, but that will have to wait another week as the Rams opted not to activate the rookie Saturday. In his stead a combination of Ronnie Rivers, Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and possibly even Cam Akers could shoulder a backfield load that has yielded very little results as of late. The Rams still have a little over two weeks left on the 21-day window to activate Williams before he's placed back on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.