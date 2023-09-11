Williams rushed 15 times for 52 yards and two touchdowns while failing to catch either of his targets in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks.

Williams finished the game as the Rams top rusher despite seeing seven fewer carries than starter Cam Akers (22-29-1). The latter's struggles re-opened the door for a potential committee approach, which would boost Williams' fantasy value while hurting Akers'. The 2022 fifth-round pick is worth a speculative add, but a wait-and-see approach is recommended before playing him against a tough 49ers' defense Sunday.