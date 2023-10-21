Williams (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Head coach Sean McVay didn't seem optimistic Williams would return in relatively quick fashion following an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, but the initial reports didn't seem to indicate the second-year back would need a stint on injured reserve. As a result, Williams won't be eligible to return until Week 12 -- all the way at the end of November. It's unclear who will step up and assume the larger share of what figures to be a significant backfield-by-committee, as the likes of Zach Evans, Royce Freeman, Myles Gaskin and likely practice-squad elevation Darrell Henderson all could see some work in the ensuing weeks.