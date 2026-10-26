Williams rushed 16 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 22 yards in the Rams' 35-21 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Williams logged one fewer carry than Blake Corum but outgained his teammate by six yards, and although the former's lost fumble came at the Rams' 30-yard line, it didn't lead to any Raiders points. Williams scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the campaign on a 17-yard run late in the first half, and he fell a yard short of his first 100-yard effort of the season. Despite the division of labor in a game that yielded a run-friendly game script, Williams will remain the clear lead runner in a Week 8 home matchup against the Chargers next Sunday.