Williams rushed twice for seven yards in Monday's 24-12 loss to the Packers.

Williams only took the field for four snaps in another forgettable performance for the rookie, while Cam Akers tallied 100 total yards of offense between his 15 touches. Any optimism for a Williams breakout during the latter half of the season has been dashed with Akers reclaiming his role as the lead back, and a Week 16 matchup against an imposing Denver defense will make it a tall task to trust Williams in fantasy lineups.