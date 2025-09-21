Williams rushed the ball 20 times for 94 yards in Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Eagles. He added two catches on three targets for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Williams easily led the Rams backfield in carries, but Blake Corum continued to carve out a role in the offense with eight rushing attempts. That didn't affect Williams' performance in Week 3, as he still managed a season-high in both carries and yardage. Williams also made an impact as a receiver for the first time on the campaign, catching a 10-yard touchdown to kick off the third quarter. While Williams may be losing some of his workload, the Rams offense should be efficient enough for him to remain a reliable fantasy contributor moving forward.