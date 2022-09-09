Coach Sean McVay relayed Friday that Williams will undergo surgery on the high-ankle sprain he suffered during Thursday's loss to the Bills and will miss 6-to-8 weeks, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Williams thus seems destined for injured reserve in the near future, and if he meets the minimum timeframe laid out by McVay, the rookie fifth-round pick likely won't be available until Sunday, Oct. 30 against the 49ers at the earliest. The Rams have a secure top two in their backfield in the form of Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers, with Jake Funk in a reserve role. Considering the team kept four running backs active Week 1, either Trey Ragas will be promoted from the practice squad, or outside options will be explored to shore up depth at the position.