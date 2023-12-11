Williams rushed the ball 25 times for 114 yards in Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Ravens. He added three receptions on four targets for negative one yards.

Williams continued to dominate opportunity out of the Los Angeles backfield, accounting for 25 of the 28 rushing attempts by the team's running backs. His longest gain of the day went for 14 yards, but he was able to grind his way to his fourth 100-yard rushing performance of the season and second in three games since he returned from a knee injury. Williams appears to be locked into one of the best roles in the league, and he'll face a weak Commanders' run defense in Week 15.