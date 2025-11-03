Williams rushed the ball 25 times for 114 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Saints.

Williams took advantage of positive game script to log season-high marks in carries and yards, highlighted by his first time reaching 100 yards on the ground across eight contests. His longest rush of the day went for 15 yards, and he still has only one gain of at least 20 yards on 132 attempts for the campaign. Nevertheless, Williams had his most productive fantasy performance, which was helped by a touchdown plunge early in the fourth quarter. He should continue to serve as the Rams' lead back, though he remains reliant primarily on volume to turn in strong fantasy performances.