Williams rushed the ball 17 times for 66 yards in Sunday's 33-19 win over the Titans. He added two receptions on two targets for 13 yards.

Williams dominated touches out of the Rams' backfield for the most of the game, but he was inefficient once again. He delivered 12 and 15-yard rushes late in the fourth quarter to salvage his day, but that came one drive after he ceded a drive to Blake Corum that concluded with Corum in the end zone. Corum's opportunity was likely due to the Rams being up two scores midway through the fourth quarter, but Williams' usage in the red zone will remain worth monitoring.