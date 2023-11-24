Williams (ankle) was listed as a full practice participant Friday for the third day in a row and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Arizona, though the Rams haven't yet activated him from injured reserve, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Williams was designated for return from IR after missing each of the Rams' last four games, but his ability to resume practicing the first week he was eligible to do so while facing no restrictions suggests he'll be added back to the 53-man roster before Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for Week 12 transactions. In his looming return to action Sunday, Williams should settle back in as the Rams' lead back, though head coach Sean McVay told Cameron DaSilva of USA Today that he's mindful of taking some snaps off the second-year player's plate in an effort to ease him in. "I think we want to be able to give him a good workload, but I think that was something we had identified [previously]," McVay said of Williams, who will be backed up by Royce Freeman on Sunday. "Exactly what that balance looks like, you want to be able to ride the hot hand, you want to make sure that you're able to get him in the flow of the game, but 95 percent is something that we definitely want to be mindful of taking some snaps off him." Williams had played at least 73 percent of the snaps in each of his five games as the Rams' starting running back prior to landing on IR, averaging 16.4 carries and 4.4 targets during those contests.