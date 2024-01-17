Head coach Sean McVay relayed Wednesday that Williams underwent a successful procedure Tuesday to repair a broken bone in his hand, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Williams, who suffered the injury in this past Sunday's 24-23 wild-card round loss to the Lions, will have plenty of time to recover before the Rams take the field again this coming spring. As the 2023 campaign approached, it was expected that Williams would work behind Cam Akers in the team's backfield. However, by Week 2, Williams moved into a starting role that resulted in the 2022 fifth-rounder logging 228 carries for 1,144 yard and 12 TDs, to go along with 32 catches (on 48 targets) for 206 yards and three receiving scores in 12 regular-season games. Looking ahead to the 2024 season, look for Williams -- who is under contract with Los Angeles through 2025 -- to maintain his lead role, though it remains to be seen how the rest of the team's running back depth chart shakes out, with 2023 sixth-rounder Zach Evans also set to return to the mix and Ronnie Rivers slated to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.