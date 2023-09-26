Williams rushed 10 times for 38 yards and caught two of seven targets for 27 yards during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Bengals.

Despite being gashed for 151.2 yards per game over the first two games of the season, the Rams chose to shy away from the run, with Williams logging just 10 attempts with a long run of nine yards. Williams also was unable to jell with Matthew Stafford as a receiver, as the offense as a whole sputtered out through the majority of the game. No other back on the Rams received a single touch on offense, however, a sign that coach Sean McVay trusts Williams to be a three-down workhorse for the time being. The Colts are up next in Week 4, and have been fairly stingy against the run so far this year with backs averaging just 3.5 YPC against them through three games.