Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams will activate Williams (ankle) from injured reserve before Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

The transaction will need to become official Friday or Saturday for William to suit up Sunday. He's been practicing with the team since Oct. 26, after suffering a high-ankle sprain on special teams in the season opener. The rookie may now get his shot on offense given the unsettled state of the Rams backfield.