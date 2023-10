Williams (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Steelers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Earlier reports suggested Williams likely would miss multiple games and return either Week 9 or Week 11 (the Rams have a Week 8 bye). Sean McVay didn't elaborate much Wednesday but did confirm that Williams will miss this week's game. Fellow running back Ronnie Rivers (knee) is headed for injured reserve, leaving the Rams with Zach Evans, Myles Gaskin and Royce Freeman in the backfield.