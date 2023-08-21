Williams hasn't seen action in either of the Rams' first two preseason games.

The same applies to the Rams' presumed top back Cam Akers, which has given the trio of Zach Evans, Royce Freeman and Ronnie Rivers opportunities to log exhibition carries as they compete for depth slotting in the team's backfield. Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic previously noted that Williams, who dealt with injuries as a rookie last season, look good in both the run and pass game in training camp and based on the team's current roster composition, the 2022 fifth-rounder looks poised to approach the coming season in a position to handle complementary work as Akers' understudy.