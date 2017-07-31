Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Begins practicing Saturday
Joyner (ankle) was removed from the non-football injury list Saturday, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
Joyner missed the final two games of last season due to an ankle injury, which seemingly delayed his first practice of training camp until Saturday. With the issue behind him, he'll continue to focus his attention on a positional switch from nickel cornerback to free safety.
