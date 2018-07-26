Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Comes off NFI list
Joyner (undisclosed) was taken off of the Non-Football Injury list Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Joyner passed his physical just one day after being placed on the NFI list. He was activated in time for the team's first practice session and should immediately resume his role as a starting safety with the first-team defense.
