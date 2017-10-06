Joyner (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is doubtful to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Joyner's lack of practice reps don't bode well for his chances of returning after just one week on the sidelines. If he's unable to play, either Blake Countess or Cody Davis will likely fill into the top free safety role, and both of them will see an increase in their snap counts.