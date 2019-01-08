Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Expected to practice Tuesday
Coach Sean McVay said he anticipates that Joyner (ankle) will fully participate in Tuesday's practice, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Joyner injured his ankle in Week 16 against the Cardinals and subsequently missed the team's regular-season finale. Joyner -- who has 78 tackles and one interception -- will bolster the Rams' secondary, as they attempt to halt Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.
