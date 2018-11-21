Joyner had seven tackles (five solo) and an interception in Mondays 54-51 win over the Chiefs.

Joyner's first interception of the season came in one of the best games of the year, as the Rams were able to force five turnovers from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Joyner heads into the bye week with 56 tackles (38 solo), one sack and one interception through 11 games.