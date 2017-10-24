Joyner played 44 of 49 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles (two solo), an interception and a pass defensed during Sunday's 33-0 win over Arizona.

Joyner had missed the previous three weeks with a hamstring injury, and while he proved his health against the Cards, having extra time to rest with Los Angeles on a bye this week should help the emerging ball hawk. It's worth noting that if the game was close he probably would have played every defensive snap Sunday. Joyner also intercepted a pass in his previous outing against San Francisco in Week 3, and the four-year veteran owns the instincts and athleticism to continue making a fantasy impact down the stretch. He might not be the most reliable week-to-week option, though.