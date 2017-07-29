Joyner (ankle) training camp on the non-football injury list, but head coach Sean McVay noted he should still be able to practice, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Joyner is expected to transition to free safety this season after the Rams added Nickell Robey-Coleman, and the position swap should benefit Joyner's fantasy value. It's encouraging that McVay's confident that Joyner's injury isn't serious, too. Still, it's probably wise to take a wait-and-see approach with Joyner in the majority of fantasy settings.