Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Not practicing Thursday
Joyner (shoulder) did not practice Thursday but is expected to play this Sunday against the Eagles, Myles Simmons the Rams' official site reports.
It's unknown when Joyner suffered the shoulder injury as he logged 64 snaps in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. However, the Rams will be cautious with the safety, as they will need him to help defend against Carson Wentz and the high-flying Eagles.
More News
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Snags third INT of season•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Grabs interception in return to action•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Practices without limitations•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Not playing Sunday•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...