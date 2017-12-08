Joyner (shoulder) did not practice Thursday but is expected to play this Sunday against the Eagles, Myles Simmons the Rams' official site reports.

It's unknown when Joyner suffered the shoulder injury as he logged 64 snaps in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. However, the Rams will be cautious with the safety, as they will need him to help defend against Carson Wentz and the high-flying Eagles.

