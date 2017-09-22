Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Out for remainder of game
Joyner (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
A sizeable loss for the Rams' secondary, Joyner will be replaced by Cody Davis for the remainder of the contest. Look for updates on the safety's status to come Friday afternoon.
More News
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Questionable to return•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Records nine tackles in losing effort•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Begins practicing Saturday•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Lands on NFI list•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Change to free safety confirmed•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: May move to free safety full time•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...