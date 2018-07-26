Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Placed on NFI list
Joyner (undisclosed) was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
It's surprising to see Joyner's name on this list, as he wasn't known to be dealing with an injury. There's no telling when he's expected back on the field. When healthy, the franchise-tagged safety should immediately return to his spot with the first-team defense.
