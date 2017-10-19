Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Practices without limitations
Joyner (hamstring) practiced without limitations Wednesday.
Joyner is in line to make his first appearance since Week 3 in San Francisco. When he's at full health, he plays almost every snap, so it'll be interesting to see whether he's limited Sunday against the Cardinals. Joyner has 15 tackles (13 solo) in three games, but he was only a full participant in one of those.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.