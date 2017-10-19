Joyner (hamstring) practiced without limitations Wednesday.

Joyner is in line to make his first appearance since Week 3 in San Francisco. When he's at full health, he plays almost every snap, so it'll be interesting to see whether he's limited Sunday against the Cardinals. Joyner has 15 tackles (13 solo) in three games, but he was only a full participant in one of those.

