Joyner (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Joyner has been dealing with the hamstring issue since Week 3 and was a limited participant in practice this week. Cody Davis is likely to again see increased snaps if Joyner is unable to suit up Sunday.

