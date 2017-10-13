Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Questionable for Sunday
Joyner (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Joyner has been dealing with the hamstring issue since Week 3 and was a limited participant in practice this week. Cody Davis is likely to again see increased snaps if Joyner is unable to suit up Sunday.
