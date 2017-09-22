Play

Joyner suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the 49ers, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Joyner injured himself on deep ball early in the second quarter but not much else is known about the situation at this moment. Look for Cody Davis to take over starting responsibilities in Joyner's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories