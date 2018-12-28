Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Remains day-to-day
Joyner (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Joyner left Sunday's game in the fourth quarter and has yet to practice this week. Should he be ruled, look for Blake Countess or Marqui Christian to take over as starter, according to defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.
More News
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Remains day-to-day•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Grabs first interception•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Picks off pass Saturday•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Will practice against Ravens•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Dealing with Achilles soreness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...