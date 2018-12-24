Joyner is day-to-day after exiting Sunday's game against the Cardinals with an ankle injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Joyner had three solo tackles before leaving the game in the fourth quarter. The 28-year-old's status should receive some additional clarity once the Rams return to practice Wednesday. Marqui Christian would likely start at free safety should Joyner be unable to play Week 17.