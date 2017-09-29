Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Ruled out Week 4
Joyner (hamstring) is ruled out of Sunday's game in Dallas, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports.
Joyner injured his hamstring last Sunday against the Niners and didn't practice in any capacity this week. Unfortunately for the Rams, backup Cody Davis (quadriceps) isn't certain to play either. If he isn't available either, the team will be forced to trot out either Blake Countess of John Johnson at free safety.
