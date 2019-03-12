Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Settles in Oakland
The Raiders are drawing close to agreement on a contract with Joyner, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Rams, Joyner's previous employer, opted not to place the franchise tag on him for a second straight year, ensuring he would hit the open market for the first time in his career. In five seasons to date, he's averaged 4.6 tackles per game while contributing five sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 67 outings. Upon joining the Raiders, Joyner should take over at free safety with Marcus Gilchrist and Reggie Nelson hitting unrestricted free agency.
