Joyner signed his $11.29 million franchise tag with the Rams on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Rams placed the tag on Joyner a little over a month ago, but there was still the possibility that the defensive back would seek out a long-term deal with the team before the July 16th deadline. However, with Joyner signing the tag Monday morning, he is now officially under contract with the team and will be able to start participating in offseason workouts immediately. Joyner is coming off a very productive 2017 campaign as a safety in Los Angeles, racking up 49 tackles and three interceptions.