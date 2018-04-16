Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Signs franchise tag
Joyner signed his $11.29 million franchise tag with the Rams on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Rams placed the tag on Joyner a little over a month ago, but there was still the possibility that the defensive back would seek out a long-term deal with the team before the July 16th deadline. However, with Joyner signing the tag Monday morning, he is now officially under contract with the team and will be able to start participating in offseason workouts immediately. Joyner is coming off a very productive 2017 campaign as a safety in Los Angeles, racking up 49 tackles and three interceptions.
More News
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Tagged before deadline•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Eyeing payday after breakout 2017 showing•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Slated to play in Week 14•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Snags third INT of season•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Grabs interception in return to action•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...