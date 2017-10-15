Play

Joyner (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Joyner will miss his third consecutive game, but luckily for the Rams, they're playing a brutal Jaguars' passing game. Expect Cody Davis and Blake Countess to log more snaps in Joyner's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories