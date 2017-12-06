Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Snags third INT of season
Joyner logged 63 of 64 defensive snaps Sunday against the Cardinals, recording five tackles, three pass breakups and one interception.
This stellar performance came in the wake of a Week 13 game where his stat line was highlighted by one pass breakup. Inconsistencies like this make it tough to start Joyner weekly, but in turnover-friendly matchups, he can be a steal. Philly has turned the ball over five times in its last two games, so Week 14 could blossom into another nice showing for Joyner.
