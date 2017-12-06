Joyner logged 63 of 64 defensive snaps Sunday against the Cardinals, recording five tackles, three pass breakups and one interception.

This stellar performance came in the wake of a Week 13 game where his stat line was highlighted by one pass breakup. Inconsistencies like this make it tough to start Joyner weekly, but in turnover-friendly matchups, he can be a steal. Philly has turned the ball over five times in its last two games, so Week 14 could blossom into another nice showing for Joyner.

