Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Stuck under tag
Joyner did not reach a contract agreement with the Rams prior to Monday's 4:00 PM ET deadline for franchise-tagged players, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coming off a breakout campaign in his first year as a full-time safety, Joyner was deemed worth of the franchise tag over former teammate Sammy Watkins. The Rams will now pay their starting free safety $11.29 million in 2018, with the option to tag him again for approximately $13.5 million next offseason. Joyner's excellent work in pass coverage makes him one of the more valuable safeties in the league, but it didn't translate to much IDP value last season as he managed just 49 tackles in 12 games. He did have nine passes defended and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
