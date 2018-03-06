The Rams placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Joyner prior to Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. EST deadline.

While there was initially some thought Sammy Watkins might receive the tag, it became clear the past few days Joyner would be the pick. The tag is far cheaper for safeties than for wideouts, and Joyner simply was better than Watkins in 2017. Primarily a cornerback his first three seasons, the 2014 second-round pick excelled in his first year as a full-time safety in 2017, tallying 49 tackles, three interceptions, nine passes defensed and a forced fumble in 12 games. Joyner's excellent work in coverage played a major role in the Rams' ability to limit opposing quarterbacks to a 58.4 completion percentage and 78.4 passer rating, without the benefit of top-notch cornerback play. With Marcus Peters set to replace Trumaine Johnson as the team's top corner, Joyner may get more opportunities for tackles and interceptions. Other teams technically can still offer the safety a contract, but they'd need to surrender two first-round picks if the Rams didn't match an offer sheet. Joyner and the Rams will now try to hammer out a long-term deal before the July 16 deadline for franchise-tagged players.