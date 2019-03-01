Joyner will not received the franchise tag from the Rams ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Joyner played under the franchise tag in 2018 but Rams' general manager Les Snead said Thursday, "At this point, we don't plan on using it." The two sides were unable to agree to a long-term deal prior to last year's summer deadline, and now the team is apparently willing to let the 28-year-old safety head into free agency. Joyner had a career-high 79 tackles (58 solo) with one sack and one interception in 15 starts for the Rams in 2018.