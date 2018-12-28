Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Won't play Week 17
Joyner (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Joyner suffered the injury in last Sunday's win over the Cardinals and was unable to practice this week. The 28-year-old currently has no official timetable for his return, but will hopefully the Rams will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs to offer some additional recovery time. According to Simmons, Blake Countess and Marqui Christian will be featured in a rotation at free safety in Joyner's absence.
