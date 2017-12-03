Rams' Lance Dunbar: Cleared to play Sunday

Dunbar (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Dunbar was sidelined last week after enduring a setback with the knee injury that kept him on the Physically Unable to Perform List for the first half of the season, but he looks to be inching closer to full health now. The 27-year-old logged full practices Thursday and Friday and is the lone backup running back active Sunday, signaling the Rams are comfortable enough with Dunbar's knee. That being said, unless lead back Todd Gurley succumbs to an injury during the contest, Dunbar is only expected to fill in occasionally on passing downs.