Rams' Lance Dunbar: Expected to play
Rams coach Sean McVay said Dunbar (knee) will be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list for Sunday's game against Houston, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Dunbar returned to practice last Monday and didn't need long to prove his health, though the Rams may have sped up the process after watching No. 2 running back Malcolm Brown suffer a potentially serious MCL injury in Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants. Dunbar likely will be eased in Sunday with a minor role, but his track record suggests he may eventually threaten some of Todd Gurley's pass-catching workload.
