Rams' Lance Dunbar: Likely bound for regular-season PUP list
Head coach Sean McVay expects Dunbar (knee) to start the regular season on the PUP list, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Dunbar's medical chart is littered with a torn PCL (2013), an ACL tear and partially torn MCL (2015) and knee soreness (2016), resulting in 22 DNPs over the past four seasons. Upon landing in Los Angeles as a free agent, the Rams envisioned Dunbar is a pass-catching complement to Todd Gurley, but knee woes caught up to him at the start of training camp. The team hasn't revealed the nature of the concern, but if he lands on the PUP, he'll be able to focus on rehabbing the ailment through the first six games of the season, before opening a five-week window in which he can practice and be activated to the 53-man roster.
