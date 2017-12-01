Rams' Lance Dunbar: Logs full practice Thursday
Dunbar put together a full practice Thursday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Dunbar had been limited earlier in the week, but now looks on track to take the field in Week 13. The third-down specialist does not have much of a role in the offensive given lead back Todd Gurley's improvement as a pass catcher. Still he figures to provide depth at the position Sunday assuming he avoids any setbacks.
