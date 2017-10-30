Rams' Lance Dunbar: Opens window for activation

Dunbar (knee) returned to practice Monday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

A knee issue flared up at the beginning of training camp and forced the Rams to place Dunbar on the PUP list before the regular-season opener. Now gearing up for a return to game action, the team has opened a three-week window in which to activate the running back to the 53-man roster. The Rams signed Dunbar to serve as a pass-catching complement to starter Todd Gurley, which will provide another layer to what has so far been the ninth-most potent offense (369.1 yards per contest) this season. In the event of an injury to Gurley, though, Dunbar likely wouldn't supersede Malcolm Brown as the primary back as the latter averaged 4.6 YPC in the Rams' two outings before a Week 8 bye.