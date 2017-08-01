Rams' Lance Dunbar: Out indefinitely with knee injury
Dunbar is out indefinitely with a knee injury, ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez reports.
The Rams initially declined to provide details on Dunbar's injury when he was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list at the start of training camp. The prognosis is troublesome considering his history of knee injuries, though it's possible this latest one is only a minor setback. The Rams might want to look outside the organization for help if Dunbar's Week 1 status is in question, as his pass-catching ability probably can't be replicated by any of the backs on the current roster. Rams coach Sean McVay said Malcom Brown has been working as Todd Gurley's top backup, but Brown is more of an early-down power runner than a passing-down option.
