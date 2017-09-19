Rams' Lance Dunbar: Preparing for midseason return
Dunbar (knee) has increased his activity lately, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Dunbar tweeted "four weeks to go," which suggests he's hoping to be available when first eligible to come off the PUP list in Week 7. Todd Gurley has been impressive as a receiving threat through two weeks, but the Rams might still be able to find a role for Dunbar on obvious passing downs if he looks like he's back at full speed.
More News
-
Rams' Lance Dunbar: Moved to reserve/PUP list•
-
Rams' Lance Dunbar: Likely bound for regular-season PUP list•
-
Rams' Lance Dunbar: Out indefinitely with knee issue•
-
Rams' Lance Dunbar: Starts training camp on PUP list•
-
Rams' Lance Dunbar: Ready for change-of-pace role•
-
Rams' Lance Dunbar: Inks one-year deal with Rams•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...