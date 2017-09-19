Rams' Lance Dunbar: Preparing for midseason return

Dunbar (knee) has increased his activity lately, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Dunbar tweeted "four weeks to go," which suggests he's hoping to be available when first eligible to come off the PUP list in Week 7. Todd Gurley has been impressive as a receiving threat through two weeks, but the Rams might still be able to find a role for Dunbar on obvious passing downs if he looks like he's back at full speed.