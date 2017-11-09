Rams' Lance Dunbar: Preparing to replace Brown

Dunbar (knee) could be tasked with replacing Malcolm Brown, who may need surgery for an MCL injury, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Dunbar returned to practice Oct. 30, opening a three-week window in which the Rams can either activate him from the PUP list to the 53-man roster or place him on injured reserve for the rest of the season. The first option already seemed likely and is now all but a lock with Brown in danger of a long-term absence. While the two running backs offer very different skillsets, Dunbar's pass-catching ability should make him a suitable complement to Todd Gurley, just as Brown's power running has gotten the job done to date. Gurley's versatility means the Rams don't have to be too picky about his backup, so long as they have someone competent to help lighten their superstar's workload. Dunbar's impending return could be seen as a minor concern for Gurley owners, as the former Cowboy's proven receiving prowess could inspire the team to take its lead back off the field for more passing downs. Brown had been getting a lot of his snaps in the fourth quarter of blowouts, otherwise occasionally mixing in to give Gurley a breather.